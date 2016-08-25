Renderings revealed for proposed USM Marine Research Facility

The Marine Research Facility will include various labs, classroom space, and a storage facility. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi State Port Authority Board viewed architectural drawings for the proposed $10 million USM Marine Research Facility on Thursday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

It will be the new "front door" for the Port of Gulfport and provide a transition space linking Jones Park to the Island View Casino Resort.

The Mississippi State Port Authority Board viewed architectural drawings for the proposed $10 million USM Marine Research Facility on Thursday morning. It will be located at the very visible and busy intersection of 30th Ave. and Hwy. 90.

"That's our front door, and it's also vital for the City of Gulfport," said Commissioner Jim Simpson, who emphasized that attractive landscaping is a critical component of the project.

The Marine Research Facility will include various labs, classroom space, and a storage facility.

