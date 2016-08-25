Fire at Ohr-O'Keefe Museum causes minor damage

A small fire at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art caused smoke damage to the museum's visitor center. Executive Director Kevin O'Brien said the fire started in a cooler in the cafe' area. No artifacts were damage and no one was hurt, however, O’Brien said the museum will be closed a couple of days for cleanup.

Museum director says no one was injured and no collections were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5KWUCaR5Tu — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 25, 2016

Biloxi firefighters responded to the fire call at 7:14 Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Merrill said the fire was likely caused by a malfunction in the cooler, but the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Museum director says smoke was caused by an electrical fire. Not official word from Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/1cGEzN02wV — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 25, 2016

O'Brien will not have an estimate on the cost of the damage until the museum's insurance adjusters inspects the damage.

Friday, 200 people were expected at a luncheon with baseball great Dale Murphy. O'Brien said the event will be moved to the Saenger Theatre in Biloxi.

