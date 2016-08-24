Woodruff regains ace form in Shuckers' shutout of Braves

Brandon Woodruff struck out seven Mississippi hitters in eight shutout innings to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-0 win over the Braves Wednesday night.

After a stretch of allowing just two earned runs in seven starts, Woodruff had allowed 11 combined runs in the two starts leading up to his eighth win of the season Wednesday.

He was also responsible for the first run of the game against the Braves with an RBI groundout in the fifth inning.

In the eighth, Brett Phillips added a sacrifice fly and Nick Ramirez put the game out of reach with a bases-clearing double.

Biloxi (26-32, 65-62) has won three consecutive games and are now just 7.5 games behind Mississippi (33-24, 67-59) in the South Division.

If the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-28, 71-57) finish on top of the division in the second half and the Shuckers finish with a better overall record than the Braves, then Biloxi would earn the second playoff spot from the South Division.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.