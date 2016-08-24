Moss Point community members respond to gas station shooting; pl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point community members respond to gas station shooting; plan a protest

Organizers say the demonstration is in response to the disrespect the owner shows African Americans in the community. (Photo source: WLOX News) Organizers say the demonstration is in response to the disrespect the owner shows African Americans in the community. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

After a Moss Point store owner reportedly shot a man he accused of stealing, community members are outraged.

"I hope that the store closes, I hope the people of Moss Point stop patronizes that business," said Sharon Smith.

Smith is a member of Take Back Our Town Moss Point Citizen Coalition, a group planning to protest Moss Point Express Gas Station for 10 hours on Aug. 29.

Organizers say the demonstration is in response to the disrespect they say owner shows African Americans in the community.

"We all communicated that we need to do more than just be angry, we need to take some type of action," Smith said. 

The group says Monday's shooting was the tipping point.

"I don't understand why this business owner thinks he has to take the law into his own hands, all he has to simply do is call 911," Smith added. 

Community members claim the owner is known for threatening patrons. Witnesses on the scene say the man was shot in the back while running away.

"Instead of them calling the cops about stealing, he'll come out here point the pistol at them, have it in his pocket or in his hand, and threaten them with it," said Moss Point resident David Wright. 

WLOX News Now reached out to to the store owner, who said they had no comment and ordered crews to leave the property. 

Organizers say their goal of protesting is to put the community dollar in businesses that respect them.

"You don't have to shop there and be mistreated," Smith said. 

Protesters will be out Monday, Aug. 29 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the public property in front of the gas station.

The store owner has not been charged. Moss Point police are working with the district attorney's office and will present the case to a grand jury. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

