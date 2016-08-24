Rival teams unite to battle breast cancer

An outpouring of support for a teacher battling breast cancer, and even rivals are coming together to rally behind her in her fight.

In the end, Wednesday night's volleyball game between Our Lady Academy and Hancock High will have been played for a great purpose.

Breanna Halley, a second year teacher at OLA, is battling breast cancer.

She was diagnosed in May and said the support she received over the summer from her students, fellow teachers, family, and community was essential in her fight.

Now, a pink-out game between OLA and Halley's alma mater will benefit her in the battle she bravely faces.

"It's easier to get up in the morning and be happy when you think about it as just a small bump in the road," said Halley. "It's been the whole reason why I've been able to stay positive. My family, my friends, my OLA family, my Hancock family. I couldn't have done it without them. I couldn't have been this positive, and I couldn't have come to school everyday without their support."

Wednesday night's game will be played in Our Lady Academy's gym, following a special presentation in Halley's honor.

