Man charged with capital murder in stabbing death of Willie Williams

Moss Point police have arrested two suspects in the stabbing death of retired educator Willie C. Williams.

Police Chief Art McClung said Lee Andrew Gipson, 23, is charged with capital murder, and Kierra Shante McWilliams, 24, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Williams was found stabbed to death in his Charles St. home Friday by friends who went to check on him after not being able to contact him since Wednesday.

The surrounding community was shocked by the killing. Many described Williams as a friendly person and influential educator.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody described the murder as “horrific.” Moody said Williams was stabbed more than 50 times in the back, and his body may have been in the home for a day and a half before it was discovered.

McClung said Williams’ vehicle was also missing from the home, and was later found on Shortcut Road.

McClung said Gipson and McWilliams are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center until their initial court appearances.

Lee Gipson charged w/capital murder & Kierra McWilliams charged w/accessory after the fact https://t.co/zSNGvqZVdM pic.twitter.com/IlcMpyf9MG — WLOX (@WLOX) August 24, 2016

Moss Point police are still investigating the case, and McClung said investigators are still looking for “a few” persons of interest.

McClung said the Pascagoula Police Department, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation.

“We would also like to thank the many citizens in our community who assisted us with vital information to help us begin bringing these suspects to justice,” said McClung.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.