New fire station in Biloxi is long overdue

However, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney says now is the time to move forward with building a real station.

"We've had the plans drawn up for this station. We've got the property for this station, but now it's the funding. The funding has always been an issue," said Boney.

Biloxi Spokesman Vincent Creel says plans have been talked about for nearly 20 years. While he agrees with Chief Boney that it's time to fund, Creel says it's tough because revenue isn't increasing.

"The mayor and city council are looking for funding mechanisms where we can make those things happen, while at the same time, providing the day to day services people expect and deserve," said Creel.

"We have lots of large apartment complexes in that district, a medical park in that district. There's a lot in that district, and it's steady growing as well," said Boney.

Chief Boney says the nearest station, Fire Station 6, is not in close enough proximity to Woolmarket when they need a unit there quickly.

"We only have two stations in Woolmarket. That is a critical piece of equipment if we have a fire in Woolmarket to be able to get over in Woolmarket rather quickly, and the interstate allows that.

Not only could the new station give firefighters easier access to I-10 and Woolmarket, but it could also be used as a training facility.

