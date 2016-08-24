Lt. Governor Reeves talks BP money priorities - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lt. Governor Reeves talks BP money priorities

Reeves also met privately with the Coast legislative delegation to plan strategy. (Photo source: WLOX News) Reeves also met privately with the Coast legislative delegation to plan strategy. (Photo source: WLOX News)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves met with Coast lawmakers Wednesday morning to discuss a strategy for spending millions of BP settlement dollars on economic development projects in South Mississippi.

Some $750 million in BP money will flow through the state legislature over the next 15 years. Reeves says 100 percent of that money should be spent in South Mississippi, which bore the brunt of the oil spill damage.

“My personal view is that we ought to spend all of this money in South Mississippi, and that is what I am going to be working very hard to do. I'm also a realist. We cannot allow this to become an us vs. them argument,” said Reeves.

Flanked by more than a dozen coast lawmakers, the lieutenant governor said a "united front" is needed to convince lawmakers from North Mississippi that those millions of BP dollars belong here in South Mississippi.

The key, he believes, is promoting economic development.

“Projects we can convince our friends and neighbors throughout our state that they are worthy projects that make sense for the long term prosperity of all of Mississippi,” said Reeves.

The lieutenant governor announced he'll be hosting a trio of town hall meetings in the three coastal counties, seeking citizen input for spending BP dollars.

Before his news conference, Reeves met privately with the Coast legislative delegation to plan strategy.

“We're the ones that suffered the majority of the devastation from the BP oil spill. And anything that's good for the Coast, that drives the economic engine of the coast, helps drive the economic engine for the state as well,” said Sen. Philip Moran of Hancock County.

Coast lawmakers agree the big challenge will be in convincing their colleagues in Jackson.

“Selling it to them in the northern part of the state. The damage was done here, and we've got to show them why the need is here and why we still are suffering today from the spill,” said Rep. Richard Bennett of Long Beach.

Reeves says he's looking for public input on how those dollars should be spent here in South Mississippi.

The town hall meetings in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties will take place over the next three months.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly