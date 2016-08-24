700 MS Power customers without electricity in Long Beach, Pass Christian

Around 700 Mississippi Power customers are sitting in the dark right now after lightning knocked out electricity to areas in the Long Beach and Pass Christian communities.

Bill Snyder, spokesman for Mississippi Power, said no power lines are down, and crews will continue working to repair service as long as it’s safe enough for them to work.

Around 4:15 p.m., Snyder reported around 1,900 customers were without power. He said power should be restored to all customers around 6:30 p.m.

Follow this link to view the interactive Mississippi Power outage map: http://bit.ly/13XuhWL.

