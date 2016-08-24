WLOX Editorial: Citizen input is a good thing

There is an effort in Ocean Springs to change the form of local government. Some would like to see the administrative power removed from the mayor and aldermen and given to a hired city manager. The result would likely be that the mayor and aldermen would be policy makers and the hired professional, the manager, would implement policy and run the city.

Some would argue the day to day city operations are better served by elected leaders since they answer directly to the voters. No matter which way you believe, the effort is surely creating a lot of discussion and debate about the future of Ocean Springs government.

Whether the type of government changes or stays the same, we view citizen input into the process as good. And if the question gets on the ballot, then the citizens will go to the polls to decide how they want to be governed locally.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

