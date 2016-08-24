Woman found after being lost in the woods for hours

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Fire Services, and Flight Care Rescue 5 helicopter from Ochsner deployed to find the woman. (Photo source: WLOX)

A woman who reported being lost in the woods in Harrison County has been found after nearly three hours of searching.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the woman called authorities late Wednesday morning to report she was lost in the woods and could not find her way out.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Fire Services, and Flight Care Rescue 5 helicopter from Ochsner deployed to find the woman. Sullivan said crews also used dogs during the search.

Crews faced thick underbrush, swampy areas, rain, and lightening while they were searching, according to Sullivan.

The woman was finally found around 2 p.m.

