WLOX Editorial: Thank you Jerry O'Keefe

Thank you: Words that come to mind when talking about the late Jerry O'Keefe. We have a lot for which to thank Jerry O'Keefe.

We thank him for his public service in the state legislature and as Mayor of Biloxi. We thank him for his outstanding military service to this country as a World War II fighter pilot who distinguished himself as an ace. We thank him for his vision and millions of dollars in donations to get the Ohr-O'Keefe museum built.

The thank you list goes on. By all accounts, Jerry O'Keefe, a devoted family man led, contributed, participated and donated for the betterment of his friends, his community, his state, and his nation.

So thank you to the Jerry O'Keefe family for the tremendous legacy he leaves behind. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

