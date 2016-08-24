Gulfport police save lives in late night fire

Officials say their training can be credited for their quick actions. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A man is in custody after allegedly setting a Gulfport home on fire Tuesday night.

Officers rushed to a house on the corner of Bridge and Spring streets after a burglary call came in around 10:15 p.m.

"When we got to the scene, I noticed that there were flames in the front room of the house," said Officer Cameron Hale.

A woman could be seen in the front room trying to douse the flames. Officers Hale and Ronald Radix immediately jumped into action.

"We just wanted to make sure everybody that was in the home got out safely," said Radix.

Officer Hale says his instinct took over as soon as he saw that someone's life was in danger.

"I kicked in the front door, pulled her out of the house, got her to safety. Then she informed me that someone else was in the house," said Hale.

The officers knew it was a race against the billowing flames to find the other person. Officer Radix found the other person, a man, and busted a window to get him out.

Police say 21-year-old Kyle Hendrick Ladner forced his way into the home and started the fire after becoming angry with the female victim.

"It was so fast. There wasn't a whole lot of time to think. It was more reaction than anything," said Hale.

Officer Hale joined the force in January and has only been on his own patrol for about a month. He says what some may call heroic was just a couple of officers doing what needed to be done.

"I think any of our officers would have done that. That's the way we're trained. Just glad that we could make a difference," said Hale.

Ladner is being held at the Harrison County jail on a charge of arson, his bond is set at $250,000.

