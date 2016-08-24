Bond set for suspect accused of killing Vancleave man

A $100,000 bond has been set for the Jackson County man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor in Vancleave on Monday.

Mose Ben Wells, 57, appeared in Jackson County Justice Court Wednesday before Judge T. Larry Wilson, who formally charged him with the murder Eric Hampton, 39. A preliminary hearing was also set for Oct. 10 in the event that Wells is unable to bond out by then.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on McGregor Road Monday around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Hampton lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

According to one of Hampton's family members, the men were neighbors and friends. Authorities say the pair lived on the same street and had been arguing days prior to the shooting.

Wells has been held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center since he was arrested on the night of the shooting.

