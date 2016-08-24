Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves talks BP money with coast legislators

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is working with members of the coast legislative delegation to ensure the vast majority of $750 million in BP money will be spent on the coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

Reeves announced plans to hold town hall meetings in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties over the next three months. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is working with members of the coast legislative delegation to ensure the vast majority of $750 million in BP money will be spent here on the coast.

That's how much BP money will flow through the state legislature over the next 17 years.

Reeves announced plans to hold town hall meetings in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties over the next three months. He said a united front is needed to keep the BP money where the most oil spill damage occurred.

Reeves said the key will be to promote and fund economic development projects that will benefit the entire state. That, he says, will make it easier to convince lawmakers up north that they too will benefit from such expenditures.

More than a dozen coast legislators attended the lieutenant governor's news conference at the Gulf Park campus of USM in Long Beach on Wednesday. They also met privately with Reeves before the press conference.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.