Rival schools come together to support teacher in fight against - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rival schools come together to support teacher in fight against cancer

Breanna Halley, a second-year teacher at OLA, is battling breast cancer. (Photo source: WLOX) Breanna Halley, a second-year teacher at OLA, is battling breast cancer. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Right now, there is an outpouring of support in Hancock County for a teacher battling breast cancer. Even rival schools are coming together to rally behind her in the fight.

It's a match-up of rivals, but in the end, Wednesday night's volleyball game between Our Lady Academy and Hancock High will be played for a great purpose.

Breanna Halley, a second-year teacher at OLA, is battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed in May and said the support she received over the summer from her students, fellow teachers, family, and community was essential in her fight.

Now, a pink-out game between OLA and Halley's alma mater will benefit her in the battle she bravely faces.

“Waking up every day with a smile on your face, no matter how bad that you’re hurting or how bad you just want to give up. It will get you through the day, and it will make it a lot easier,” said Halley. “I couldn’t have done it without OLA. They make it easy to come to school every day. They make me remember why I teach and why I want to be here.”

Tonight's game will be played in Our Lady Academy's gym. A special presentation will be made around 5:30 p.m., and the varsity game will be played after that.

