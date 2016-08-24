Ocean Springs teens accused of several auto burglaries

Two juveniles are being held in the Jackson County Youth Court, accused of several crimes in Ocean Springs over the last two months.

Authorities say Sgt. Joel England, a patrol officer with Ocean Springs Police Department, saw the two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, walking through the parking lot of Westgate Apartments shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. The officer said the boys, who were wearing dark clothing, jumped a fence to Armand Oaks, a neighboring apartment complex.

England said he then saw the boys take a scooter off the back porch of one of the apartments and hide it in some woods nearby. Shortly after, England saw the pair go back to the same apartment and take a helmet that accompanied the scooter.

The two youths were arrested at that time and charged with petty larceny. Due to their age, the names of the suspects is not being released at this time.

After further investigation, Det. Sgt. Matthew Morvant with the department's Criminal Investigations Division was able to determine that the two teenagers had committed other crimes in the area, including an auto burglary on Wednesday and another shortly before they were arrested early Thursday morning.

After searching the juveniles' homes, authorities discovered property from other auto burglaries that had been committed over the past two months.

