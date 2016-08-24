Police looking for suspect who robbed massage parlor

Authorities in Ocean Springs are searching for a man suspected of robbing a massage parlor.

Police say the suspect entered Oasis Spa, located on Bienville Blvd., shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday and requested a massage. Once inside, he displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the business. After the victim complied with the request, Ocean Springs Police say the suspect left the spa, heading east on Hwy. 90.

Authorities describe the suspect as being a black male around six feet tall who was wearing a black and white ball cap, white t-shirt and brown pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

