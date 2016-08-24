Gulfport arson suspect identified

Fire investigators are now trying to figure out what sparked the suspicious blaze. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan)

A Gulfport man is now charged with arson in connection with an overnight house fire in Gulfport. Enormous flames tore through a home at the corner of Spring St. and Bridge St. on Tuesday night.

Gulfport District Fire Chief Kevin Goveia said a call came in around 10:15 p.m. as a burglary in progress. When two police officers got to the scene, they could see flames inside the home.

That's when one of the officers kicked the door in while the other broke a window to rescue a man and woman inside. The two people escaped unharmed.

Just minutes later, the fire engulfed the home shooting flames high into the night sky.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, spokesman for the Gulfport Police Department, said Kyle Hendrick Ladner, 21, was arrested near his home on 54th St. after a brief foot chase and charged with arson. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Kyle H. Ladner charged with Arson and given a $250,000 bond from the over night house fire. pic.twitter.com/jHADLPsDpq — Gulfport Police PIO (@GPDPolicePIO) August 24, 2016

McDaniel said investigators determined Ladner forced his way into the home and set fire to the structure after becoming angry with the female victim.

The homeowners told WLOX News Now their granddaughters were living in the home. They said they don't have home insurance for this property, but they are thankful their family members are safe. We are told three cats also survived the blaze.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.