Unofficial results: Pass Christian voters approve $10 million school bond issue

Pass Christian voters want to see improvements at schools in the district. On Tuesday, unofficial results from the city clerk show 578 total votes are in favor of rolling over the $10 million dollar bond set to expire next year.

One hundred forty five votes were against the bond. District leaders want to see the bond money used for a new gym at the Pass Elementary and Middle School campus.

Additionally, the district is looking at constructing a new alternative school at the high school.

Officials say the passing of this bond issue will not include a tax increase.

