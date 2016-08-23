Clarence Weatherspoon returning to Southern Miss as an assistant basketball coach

On Tuesday Southern Miss men's basketball coach Doc Sadler announced the hiring of Golden Eagle great Clarence Weatherspoon and previous Director of Operations Chris Croff to his 2016-17 coaching staff.

Sadler said, "I am excited about Chris and Spoon joining Southern Miss basketball as assistant coaches. In hiring new coaches, I wanted people that love teaching basketball and mentoring young people in life experiences and a staff that loves the University of Southern Miss."

Weatherspoon was a standout player for the Golden Eagles under head coach M.K. Turk from 1989 through 1992. He netted 2,130 point which ranks second all-time at Southern Miss and was a first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, selected ninth overall.

He would establish a franchise rookie record with 1,290 points and had 45 double-doubles, the seventh in NBA history.

He averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game throughout his 13-year NBA career. He played with Philadelphia (1992-98), Golden State (1998), Miami (1990-00), Cleveland (2000-01), New York 92001-03) and Houston (2003-05).

Croft joined Sadler at Southern Miss in 2014 and spent time with Sadler at UTEP and Nebraska.

There will be a reception Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. for Sadler's new staff. The event will take place inside the Carlisle Hall of Champions within the second floor of the Duff Athletic Center. It's open to Eagle and Hardwood Club members.

