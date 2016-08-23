Biloxi Shuckers win another close game over the Mississippi Braves 2-0 Tuesday night

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Taylor Jungmann kept the Mississippi Braves silent through 8 innings. He gave up no runs on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Jungmann (W, 2-3) received timely hits in the bottom of the eighth inning. Angel Ortega led off the inning with a double to left field. Tyrone Taylor followed with a single to left field. With one out, Gabriel Noriega dropped a single into right field and Ortega galloped home with the games first run.

Dustin DeMuth hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field and Taylor scored the Shuckers second run in the inning.

Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb pitched 6 innings and gave up no runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 base-on-balls.

He was relieved by Akeel Morris in the top of the seventh inning. Morris suffered the loss. In 2 innings, the Shuckers belted 3 hits and scored two runs as he falls to 3-1 on the season.

The Braves threatened in the top of the night inning off Shuckers ace closer Stephen Kohlscheen, but he would keep Mississippi off the board. Kohlscheen picked up his 21st save.

The Braves and Shuckers clash in game three of the five-game series 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night at MGM Park.

