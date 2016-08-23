Overman & Reddix of St. Martin share WLOX Player of the Week honors

Quarterback Wayne Overman and wide receiver Kalem Reddix exploded for big plays to overcome a 14-0 first quarter deficit to Poplarville game changing plays that resulted in St. Martin sliding past the Hornets 35 to 14.

Overman rushed for a touchdown and completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Reddix hauled-in 6 of those 14 completions for 245 yards and half of his receptions went for touchdowns.The TDs covered 57, 22 and 85 yards.

Reddix and Overman are the WLOX Co-Players of the Week. Overman says Reddix is a game changer.

"He's really one of the go to guys, "said Overman. "He's going to go to the ball. Make plays when they need to be made. Just got to make sure I put the ball in the right place for him to be able to do what he needs to do."

Reddix says Overman is one of the vocal leaders on the team.

"He has to be a team leader and also has to keep everybody up when we're down, "said Reddix. "We got down 14-0 to Poplarville, so he had to lift everybody up to get the momentum going."

St. Martin head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead can rely on two of the top recruits on the coast. The Overman-Reddix combo can strike from any place on the football field.

They are key members of a Yellow Jackets team that has a goal of cracking the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

St. Martin has a road game Friday Night at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.