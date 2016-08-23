Poplarville Athletic Association broken into once again

Quentin McCardle said the hardest part about the damage and vandalism is explaining to the many kids that use this facility what exactly happened to their rec center. (Photo source: WLOX)

Vandals broke into the Poplarville Athletic Association over the weekend, and it's not the first time it's happened.

"It's heartbreaking," said Poplarville Athletic Association President Quentin McCardle. "We have over 100 kids that are involved from ages four to 12, and we never turn anyone away for financial reasons or anything like that because this is what keeps kids off the street."

McCardle was surprised when he arrived to Poplarville Association Monday morning.

"We noticed when we first pulled in, we seen the graffiti that had been painted on the side of the building," said McCardle.

But that was only the beginning.

"The concession stand that stores all of our football equipment, it's just a total disaster. They came in and wrecked everything," said McCardle.

From football jerseys to soda machines, vandals trashed the place, leaving almost nothing untouched.

"We have no support coming in. It's just the parents that are keeping the facility going. So when we something like this happens, this is devastating. This is a lot of money to fix," said volunteer Leigh Houston.

McCardle said the hardest part about the damage and vandalism is explaining to the many kids that use this facility what exactly happened to their rec center.

"And to see the kids' faces after what they seen yesterday to their facility, to their concession stand, it just breaks your heart that somebody would do this. Not to steal anything, but to just to mess it up for the kids," said McCardle.

"I just think we shouldn't have to see all the bad words on the walls like that," said pee wee football player Rhett McCardle.

If you'd like to help the Poplarville Athletic Association, the organizers have set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $15,000. See more here>> https://www.gofundme.com/27q8xs58

