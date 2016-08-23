South MS officers prepare to cook for flooded first responders in Louisiana

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson and other South Mississippi officers are sending support to their flooded brothers in blue in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

South Mississippi officers are sending support to their flooded brothers in blue in Louisiana. On Wednesday morning, a convoy of eight law enforcement vehicles, loaded with food and supplies, will hit the road for a huge feeding operation.

Tuesday, Harrison County inmates helped load brisket, pork butts, hot dogs and ham onto trucks. They also packed 200-pounds of shrimp, chicken, and plenty of veggies. There should be enough food to feed more than 3,000 people over two days.

"You name it, we got it. I don't think anybody's going to walk away hungry," said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Peterson, three Coast police chiefs, and more than a dozen officers from various agencies will transport all the food to Livingston Parish. They will set up a cooking station at the parish courthouse to serve first responders, their families, and other flood victims.

"Livingston Parish kind of stuck out to us, because 80-percent of their police officers, or their department's officers, lost everything they had. It's our way for law enforcement to give back to law enforcement and first responders in Louisiana," said Peterson.

Deputy Phi Marr will join the cooking convoy.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said.

His home was heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina. He knows what his brothers in blue are going through.

"It's all about helping each other out. Blue has to take care of blue," said Marr. "It feels good. One, it's law enforcement and we're able to give back, even though it's in a different state. But, we're able to give back to our fellow brothers and sisters over there."

They are ready and willing to send support across the state line to lift the spirits of those who've lost so much.

"I'm very anxious to get over there and just get started and give something to them. That way, you can see a smile on their face when they're eating something hot," said Peterson.

Most of the food, supplies and cooking equipment were donated by people across South Mississippi. Some food items were purchased with cash donations. The officers will cook and serve lunch and dinner on Wednesday, breakfast and lunch on Thursday, then head home Thursday night.

