City of Biloxi spending $325K on Hiller Park boardwalk

Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said the city is spending $325,000 building a boardwalk in Hiller Park. He calls it an investment in the city's waterfront that will appeal to anyone who likes to fish, walk, or jog.

The boardwalk is a 10-foot wide, 1,700-foot long sidewalk that will connect Popp's Ferry Rd. with Hiller Park. The entire length will also be accessible to wheelchairs.

Creel said $80,000 for the project came from a Tidelands grant.

