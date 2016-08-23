Man reported missing in Biloxi last seen in Gulfport

Biloxi police are asking for your help to find a man who was last seen by his family and friends more than three weeks ago.

Investigator Michael Brown said Wayne Allen Campbell was last seen on July 31, and he was reported missing on Aug. 9.

He was reportedly last seen walking on Pass Rd. in Gulfport.

Brown said there is no reason to believe foul play is involved, but authorities are concerned about Campbell’s welfare.

If you have any information on Campbell’s whereabouts, please contact Brown at 228-702-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

