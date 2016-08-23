Coroner: Retired educator stabbed more than 50 times

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody described the murder of Willie C. Williams as "horrific." Preliminary autopsy results show Williams, a retired educator, was stabbed more than 50 times in the back.

Williams’ body was discovered inside his Charles St. home Friday by friends who went to check on him after not being able to contact him for a couple days.

Williams’ vehicle was also missing from the home. Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung said the stolen vehicle was later found on Shortcut Rd.

According to Moody, the autopsy found Williams was killed a day or day and a half before his body was found. Moody said the autopsy found no signs of a struggle.

Police have still not named a suspect in the killing, but McClung said his officers are following leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.