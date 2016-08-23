Poplarville youth sports facilities vandalized over the weekend

The Poplarville Athletic Association will have to put plans to build a new football field on the back burner after someone vandalized storage and concession facilities and stole football equipment over the weekend.

Quentin McCardle, president of the athletic association, said coaches made the discovery just as 100 pee-wee football players were showing up for practice Monday afternoon.

"We may not have much, but everything we have is bought on the backs of generous local business and parents,” said McCardle. “We try to give the kids of our community an opportunity to be involved in team sports, to get active and stay healthy, so they don't end up doing things like this.”

McCardle said the vandals spray painted profanity both inside and outside the building, shattered the glass doors on drink coolers, and even vandalized football equipment the athletic association just bought last week.

“We receive no funding from any government agency, so through fiscal prudence, we have saved enough to build our own football field, but now that money will have to be used to replace equipment and secure our facilities,” said McCardle. “I hope and pray that anyone who knows anything about this, or if they hear of anything, will call the Poplarville Police Department."

A Facebook post showing the damage and pleading for help was shared more than 900 times Monday. McCardle has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the Poplarville Athletic Association to repair facilities and purchase new equipment.

If you have any information about the vandalism and theft, please contact the Poplarville Police Department.

