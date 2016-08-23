Gerald Blessey stepping down as Biloxi City Attorney

In Biloxi, City Attorney and former Mayor Gerald Blessey announced his resignation Tuesday.

He said at the age of 74, it's time for him to slow down a bit. His resignation will be effective on Sept. 30, the end of this fiscal year.

Biloxi city attorney says he will step down in Sept. pic.twitter.com/CYySQzsTrU — Michelle Masson (@michelle_masson) August 23, 2016

“It has been an honor to serve as City Attorney and Director of the Legal Department and a great pleasure to work for you and to assist in achieving your visionary plans for our beloved City,” Blessey wrote in a resignation letter Monday. “At the age of 74, it is time for me to slow down a bit.”

He said he wants to help with the transition to a new law firm.

Mayor FoFo Gilich said he's proud of what Blessey brought to the table and appreciates his expertise and leadership. Gilich tapped Blessey’s law firm to provide legal counsel for the city when he took office last year.

"If needed, I'll be glad to help part-time as one of the outside council on matters like economic development or the Tidelands, but that will be up to you. So, Mr. Mayor, it's been a great pleasure and honor to be with you," Blessey said to Gilich.

City spokesman Vincent Creel said the city already has someone else in mind for the role. Creel said the person being considered for the position already works for the city.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.