Gerald Blessey stepping down as Biloxi City Attorney - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gerald Blessey stepping down as Biloxi City Attorney

Gerald Blessey (Photo source: WLOX) Gerald Blessey (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

In Biloxi, City Attorney and former Mayor Gerald Blessey announced his resignation Tuesday.

He said at the age of 74, it's time for him to slow down a bit. His resignation will be effective on Sept. 30, the end of this fiscal year.

“It has been an honor to serve as City Attorney and Director of the Legal Department and a great pleasure to work for you and to assist in achieving your visionary plans for our beloved City,” Blessey wrote in a resignation letter Monday. “At the age of 74, it is time for me to slow down a bit.”

He said he wants to help with the transition to a new law firm.

Mayor FoFo Gilich said he's proud of what Blessey brought to the table and appreciates his expertise and leadership. Gilich tapped Blessey’s law firm to provide legal counsel for the city when he took office last year.

"If needed, I'll be glad to help part-time as one of the outside council on matters like economic development or the Tidelands, but that will be up to you. So, Mr. Mayor, it's been a great pleasure and honor to be with you," Blessey said to Gilich.

City spokesman Vincent Creel said the city already has someone else in mind for the role. Creel said the person being considered for the position already works for the city.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly