Jerry O'Keefe remembered as dedicated family man, American hero - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jerry O'Keefe remembered as dedicated family man, American hero

Flags fly at half-staff outside Biloxi City Hall, where O'Keefe served two terms as mayor back in the mid-1970s. (Photo source: WLOX) Flags fly at half-staff outside Biloxi City Hall, where O'Keefe served two terms as mayor back in the mid-1970s. (Photo source: WLOX)
The Ohr-O'Keefe museum was built under his leadership and generous contributions of several million dollars. (Photo source: WLOX) The Ohr-O'Keefe museum was built under his leadership and generous contributions of several million dollars. (Photo source: WLOX)
The flag is also at half-staff outside the family's iconic funeral home on Porter Ave. in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: WLOX) The flag is also at half-staff outside the family's iconic funeral home on Porter Ave. in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

He is being remembered as a patriot, a community and political leader, and a devoted family man. Jeremiah "Jerry" O’Keefe passed away early Tuesday morning at age 93.

More than one person we talked with Tuesday described Mr.O'Keefe as "larger than life." This longtime community leader leaves behind quite a legacy of compassion and caring for others.

The flag flies at half staff outside Biloxi City Hall. And at the start of Tuesday's city council meeting, the mayor invoked a moment of silence for Mr. O'Keefe.

"He's been an inspiration to me. Not only was he a great Biloxian, but he was a true American hero," said Mayor Fofo Gilich.

"He was truly representative of what Biloxi is about. And the families and the relationships of Biloxi. And how proud he was to do the things he did. So I can just smile and I know he's looking down on us right now in Biloxi. And we're going to push forward and we'll make him proud," said the Mayor.

Jerry O'Keefe's photograph is posted amid the "mayors of Biloxi" which cover the wall outside the city council chambers.

"A great mayor and loved Biloxi so much. He's really one of a kind. Very visionary. Really cared about the history and culture of Biloxi," said former mayor Gerald Blessey.

One significant contribution to that culture is the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art. 

Named in honor of his wife, Jerry O'Keefe is the man most responsible for getting the world class museum built.

"He helped raise a lot of money, banged on a lot of doors to get this thing happening. And it's a great credit to Biloxi that we've had such a great native son," said Museum Director Kevin O’Brien.

"My father and my uncle went to high school with Jerry O'Keefe. And my father was the center on the football team when Jerry was the quarterback," said attorney Michael Cavanaugh, who’s known the O’Keefe family all his life.

An old black and white photo of the Sacred Heart Academy football team hangs in Michael Cavanaugh's office. Jerry O'Keefe wore number 15.

"Compassion. His compassion for other people, to me was the strongest and most striking quality. And he never lost it," said Cavanaugh, "Jerry was very generous with his attention. And with his money of course. And always helping. Not always wanting to be in the limelight. Hundreds of small stories of things he did for people. And of course some large things he did for his community."

This youngest ace of World War II once shot down five enemy aircraft in a single day. In an earlier interview with Jeff Lawson, he said he proud of his service, but also realized he was blessed to make it home.

"They weren't all as fortunate. We lost quite a few very good men. Good pilots. So, I felt like I was blessed," said Jerry O’Keefe.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Jerry O'Keefe remembered as dedicated family man, American heroMore>>

  • Former Biloxi Mayor Jerry O’Keefe has died

    Former Biloxi Mayor Jerry O’Keefe has died

    Thursday, August 25 2016 10:46 AM EDT2016-08-25 14:46:38 GMT
    Taken in 2014, Jerry O'Keefe held Marc Poole's work titled "Homeward Bound." It depicts O'Keefe, who was a World War II Marine Corps fighter ace, returning from a mission in 1945. (Source: MGCCC)Taken in 2014, Jerry O'Keefe held Marc Poole's work titled "Homeward Bound." It depicts O'Keefe, who was a World War II Marine Corps fighter ace, returning from a mission in 1945. (Source: MGCCC)

    Former Biloxi Mayor Jeremiah "Jerry" Joseph O'Keefe, III passed away Monday night. He was 93 years old. O'Keefe was a historical figure of note on the Gulf Coast, as well as a great Mississippian and an American war hero. 

    More >>

    Former Biloxi Mayor Jeremiah "Jerry" Joseph O'Keefe, III passed away Monday night. He was 93 years old. O'Keefe was a historical figure of note on the Gulf Coast, as well as a great Mississippian and an American war hero. 

    More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly