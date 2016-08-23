Biloxi police looking for man accused of grand larceny, credit card fraud

Biloxi police are asking for your help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle in the 1800 block of Pass Rd. on Sunday.

Investigator Kris Hines said the man is also suspected of using a stolen credit card at an area Walmart on Monday. Hines said the man was last seen driving a white pickup truck.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information that could help investigators, please contact Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

