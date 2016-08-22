Vancleave man accused of shooting, killing cousin

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed 41-year-old Eric Hampton of Vancleave died Monday evening following a fatal shooting in Vancleave. According to Ezell the suspect, 57-year-old Mose Ben Wells of Vancleave, is behind bars charged with Hampton's murder.

The shooting took place at 16121 McGregor Road in Vancleave. Ezell said the suspect and victim are cousins.

Ezell said deputies responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. and found Hampton lying on the floor, still breathing but unable to speak. Hampton was treated for one gunshot at Ocean Springs Hospital, however he died a short time later.

Witnesses and family members told investigators the two men had been arguing for days in the house.

Wells will make his initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

