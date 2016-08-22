Biloxi Shuckers open final home series with 2-1 win over Mississippi Braves

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Mississippi Braves opened their five-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers Monday night holding a 5 game lead over the Mobile BayBears in the second-half of the Southern League standings.

The Shuckers (24-32) now trail the Braves (33-21) by 9 1/2 games following a 2-1 decision Monday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi struck for a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a double off the bat of Angel Ortega. He sent the ball off the wall in left field that drove home Tom Belza from first base. Belza had walked.

Weigel (L, 0-1) was pitching no-hit ball for 3 2/3 innings before Ortega belted his RBI double.

Shuckers center fielder Brett Phillips blasted his 14th home run to lead off the fifth inning off losing pitcher Patrick Weigel.

The Shuckers were able to bang out only 3 hits on the night. Weigel went 5 and 1/3 innings and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits with 4 base-on-balls with 7 strikeouts.

Biloxi pitcher Luis Ortiz improved his record to 2-0. He pitched 5 innings, gave up 0 runs on 5 hits with 3 base-on-balls and 3 strikeouts. Ortiz hasn't give up a run in his last 17 and 1/3 innings pitched.

Stephen Kohlscheen posted his 20th save on the season. He gave up 1 run on 1 hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Braves and Shuckers clash 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park.

