Funding cut to affect students at Boys and Girls Clubs across the coast

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast are losing $650,000 in funding. CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast, Keva Scott, says the funding loss is part of a $19 million shortfall in grant money provided through the state. Now Scott is having to figure out what to cut in order to deal with the funding shortage.

Monday afternoon, as parents walked into the IP Boys and Girls Club in D'iberville, they were given notices about a mandatory meeting. At that meeting, the center director will explain how huge budget cuts could affect their children.

"I believe we're around a $2 million budget. So you take $650,000 out of that, that's a hard hit," said John Pugh.

John Pugh is the unit Director for the IP Boys and Girls Club. But the funding cut doesn't just affect his center, it affects all five across the Coast.

"We know that our corporate board is working hard, trying to find solutions, trying to look where we could save and cut and not hurt the services to the children," said Pugh.

Pugh said they have already had to cut tutors who were certified teachers. They are also looking at having to cut staff, and transportation from the schools to the centers.

"We've already had parents start calling, [asking] are you going to continue to transport kids to the club? Right now we are. Right now we haven't changed. Those decisions are out there and being discussed," said Pugh.

Of the 1,200 students that attend Boys and Girls Clubs, half of them would be impacted by the loss of after school transportation.

"Being military, it's hard to get to my child before she gets out of school. Them cutting the bus and the funding, I don't think it will be great for anybody," said Duron Arnold.

CEO Keva Scott has been meeting with school superintendents hoping to work out a plan so that students could ride school buses to the centers, if the need arises.

