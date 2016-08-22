High School Football Report: Moss Point Tigers going for 2-0 start

On Friday night the Moss Point High School football team did something the Tigers had failed to accomplish the five previous years, beat rival Pascagoula in the annual Battle of the Cats clash. It was a close game before Moss Point prevailed 18 to 13 at War Memorial Stadium.

Strike up the band... the losing streak has ended for Moss Point. At Monday's practice, the Tigers had more Zip in their step.

Tigers head coach Willie Brown beat Pascagoula for the first time in three tries. It was a big win for Class 4A Moss Point over the Class 5A Pascagoula Panthers.

Coach Brown said, "It's always good to beat a team like Pascagoula. There was no pressure you always want to win. It's always good to be a team like that."

The Moss Point offensive line provided just enough running lanes for Omni Wells to gallop through. He ended the night with 140 yards rushing on 30 attempts and a touchdown.

"We had to come on strong for them. "stated Wells. "We weren't letting off. It was a good game."

Quarterback Romello Leggins made sure the offense wasn't one dimensional. He completed 6 of 10 passes with 2 touchdowns.

Leggins said, "It's very important because once you get the running game, pounding and pounding, eventually safeties and linebackers will come up and that's when we throw the ball. There it is, we've got the pass with the run and it can't be stopped."

Pascagoula lost running back Reginald Hunter to a leg injury in the second half and the Panthers other top running back Javarous Walker sat out the Moss Point game.

Overall, the Tigers defense was up to the task.

"You win championships with defense and we'll continue to rely on our defense, "said Coach Brown.

Moss Point has a home date hosting Gautier Friday night.

