Family reacts to former 3 Doors Down guitarist's death

The family of former 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts is still in shock over the 38-year-old’s death in Wisconsin. Roberts was in West Bend, WI to perform at a benefit concert.

The West Bend Police Department said around 7 a.m. Saturday someone called to report an unconscious man in the hallway. That's where police found Roberts dead.

Roberts' father, Darrell, was with his son in Wisconsin.

"I don't know anything. The only thing I know is I love my son and he's gone," said Roberts.

According to TMZ, Roberts died of an apparent drug overdose. Prescription drugs were likely involved in the death.

Darrell told WLOX News Now his son was on medication for anxiety, and he believes the possible overdose was accidental.

Roberts left the band in 2012 for medical reasons. His dad said Matt was uncomfortable with fame.

"Matt didn't like the media attention. He didn't understand why people were looking at him. He didn't understand why people wanted his picture," Darrell said.

At a 3 Doors Down concert in Evansville, IN Saturday night, lead singer and long-time friend of Roberts, Brad Arnold addressed his former band mate’s death. On the 3 Doors Down Facebook page, fans expressed grief over the loss.

Matt Roberts was set to perform at a fundraiser for the Honor Flight Program.

The family is grappling with the death and wants friends and fans to remember this about Roberts.

"I want him to be remembered for his accomplishments. I want people to understand he had a dream of accomplishing something special in life," Darrell said.

The family has visitation and funeral plans set for Wednesday.

