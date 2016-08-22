3-hour standoff in Carriere ends with man in custody

A three-hour standoff in the 800 block of Henleyfield McNeill Rd. in Carriere ended with one man in custody around 5 p.m. Monday.

Shane Tucker, Chief Deputy with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, said no deputies were injured in the standoff, and the man in custody is being taken in for a psychiatric evaluation.

Tucker said a man was reportedly stalking his estranged wife, and that’s why deputies were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived, Donald “Donnie” Bergman, Jr., 47, fired a weapon, according to Tucker.

Tucker said Bergman eventually surrendered two of the three guns he had, and then deputies moved in with a stun gun to subdue him and secure the third firearm.

It is unclear at this time if Bergman is being charged with a crime.

