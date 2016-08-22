60 dogs seized from Hancock County home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

60 dogs seized from Hancock County home

People working at the animal shelter say they're now hoping animal lovers like Cook will come forward to help foster or adopt. (Photo source: WLOX) People working at the animal shelter say they're now hoping animal lovers like Cook will come forward to help foster or adopt. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

More than 60 dogs taken from a home in Bay St. Louis are recovering at the Hancock County Animal Shelter in the Kiln.

When Candice Cook, of Biloxi, heard about the rescued dogs, she knew she wanted to help.

"I've got two horses, four cats, five dogs, and six rabbits," said Cook.

She said she would have wanted to take some of the dogs with her if she had any more room. Instead, she made a $400 donation to the shelter.

Bay St. Louis Animal Control Officer Dorty Necaise said the people hoarding the dogs were elderly and in failing health, but they were doing what they could to take care of the animals.

"The conditions in the house were less than desirable for these people to be living in. There was a situation that happened at the house where law enforcement was called in due to a medical emergency," said Dorty.

Dorty said an elderly man died at the home, forcing an issue that was already ongoing.

"Prior to the situation on Friday, I had made contact with them, and we were planning on setting up arrangements for them to start surrendering the animals over," Dorty said.

Toni Necaise, with the Hancock County Animal Shelter, said now they're completely overloaded with dogs, with a grand total of 80 being sheltered there, including 60 from the animal hoarding case.

Toni said the dogs are getting needed vaccinations, and they have friendly dispositions.

People working at the animal shelter say they're now hoping animal lovers like Cook will come forward to help foster or adopt.

"I know how hard it is to help animals. I believe in the rescue effort," said Cook.

If you want to adopt or foster any of the dogs, please contact the Hancock County Animal Shelter at 228-466-4516.

