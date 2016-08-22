Wanted: Photographs for MDMR calendar

Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

You have a chance to see your artwork featured in a state publication. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is holding a photo contest. Winning pieces will be used in the agency's 2017 calendar.

To enter, simply submit your photos of marine resources available on the coast.

"The Mississippi Coast has many talented photographers, both professional and amateur, and we want to be able to showcase their work in our annual calendar," said Melissa Scallan, Public Affairs Director for MDMR.

Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine, plant, and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood.

Photos need to be 300 dpi and 3938x3044 pixels. E-mail your entries to Melissa.scallan@dmr.ms.gov by 5 p.m. Oct. 3. Be sure to include the photographer's name, phone number, and a description of the photo and where it was taken.

All entries will become the property of MDMR and may be used in other promotions with credit given to the photographer.

