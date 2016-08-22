Community rallies to help well-known animal rescuer

Over the past five years, Razi McCollough, of Vancleave, has fostered more than 300 animals. (Photo source: WLOX)

She is an animal caregiver with a heart of gold. Over the past five years, Razi McCollough, of Vancleave, has fostered more than 300 animals. Now, this woman who helps animals needs some assistance herself.

Recently, a fire heavily damaged her home. Friends and fellow animal lovers are stepping forward to help.

They're making donations to help fund the home repairs so this woman with the heart of gold can continue loving and finding permanent homes for animals that are difficult to adopt.

