Chief: Moss Point store owner shot man over 'possibly stolen' items

Moss Point police continue to investigate a shooting at a gas station on Main St. that sent one man to the hospital Monday. Officials tell us the call came in around 1:15 p.m.

Scene of a shooting in MP - at least 1 person shot pic.twitter.com/qXVuAFkyNv — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 22, 2016

A witness tells us she saw an employee of the Moss Point Express gas station yelling at a man on a bike to give him back cigars. She said the employee was accusing the man of stealing.

Police Chief Art McClung tells us the employee was actually the owner of the gas station.

The witness, who would not tell us her name, said the altercation became physical, and the man on the bike dropped cigars and other smoking materials.

According to the witness, the man threw his bike at the store owner, and at some point, the owner pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Police say they got a call about a shooting at the Moss Point Express gas station around 1:15 the afternoon pic.twitter.com/7ObprlZoEI — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 22, 2016

McClung said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The store owner is not being charged with a crime at this time, but McClung said the investigation is ongoing.

McClung did say the altercation was over some items that were “possibly stolen” from the store, but he would not confirm what those items were. Investigators are checking surveillance footage from the store for clues.

