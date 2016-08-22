Brandon's ATV sends Operation Relief to Louisiana - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Brandon's ATV sends Operation Relief to Louisiana

Necaise hopes to stay, feed, and help clean up in Maurepas, LA through the end of the week. (Photo source: WLOX) Necaise hopes to stay, feed, and help clean up in Maurepas, LA through the end of the week. (Photo source: WLOX)
"I never dreamed it would turn into a 48-foot reefer, a 24-foot trailer, and a 40-foot trailer," said Necaise's uncle, Bobby Beach. (Photo source: WLOX) "I never dreamed it would turn into a 48-foot reefer, a 24-foot trailer, and a 40-foot trailer," said Necaise's uncle, Bobby Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
Brandon Necaise started Operation Relief on Facebook in an effort to help flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX) Brandon Necaise started Operation Relief on Facebook in an effort to help flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

It started as an idea on social media to help people recover in Louisiana. Now, the effort has exceeded its organizer's expectations.

Brandon Necaise made the decision that he wasn't going to stand by and let the people in Louisiana suffer. He knew he wanted to mount an effort to provide relief. So he started Operation Relief on Facebook.

"We started on social media Sunday a week ago, and we were thinking we're just going to fill this 24-foot trailer behind me," said Necaise, standing in front of one trailer marked with Brandon's ATV Service.

Necaise said he immediately started getting responses from organizations, fire departments, businesses, and everyone in between. His effort led to filling up more than just a 24-foot trailer.

"I never dreamed it would turn into a 48-foot reefer, a 24-foot trailer, and a 40-foot trailer," said Necaise's uncle, Bobby Beach.

According to Necaise, that's more than 1,200 square feet of trailer space. Beech helped bring the effort together. He said the response was so big because people remember being in a similar situation more than a decade ago when Hurricane Katrina hit.

"We know what it was to need, and we were blessed when people came from all over to help us," said Beech.

Beech believes it's time to pay it forward.

"We're going to do everything it takes to get it to them," said Beech.

Everything it takes, even if that means bringing extra modes of transportation, just in case. Four-wheelers, side by sides, and even an 18-wheeler donated by Design, Precast, and Pipe. Barry Foster, with Precast, said this isn't the only trip the company plans to take with Necaise.

"One bunch of supplies is not going to give these people what they need long-term. This needs to be an ongoing effort," said Foster.

It's that support that helps Necaise realize that efforts like this will always be a success.

"I'm glad to be a part of this community for that reason," said Necaise.

A volunteer crew from Climb CDC also joined Necaise on the trip. Necaise hopes to stay, feed, and help clean up in Maurepas, LA through the end of the week.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly