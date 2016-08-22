Brandon's ATV sends Operation Relief to Louisiana

Brandon Necaise started Operation Relief on Facebook in an effort to help flood victims in Louisiana. (Photo source: WLOX)

"I never dreamed it would turn into a 48-foot reefer, a 24-foot trailer, and a 40-foot trailer," said Necaise's uncle, Bobby Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

Necaise hopes to stay, feed, and help clean up in Maurepas, LA through the end of the week. (Photo source: WLOX)

It started as an idea on social media to help people recover in Louisiana. Now, the effort has exceeded its organizer's expectations.

Brandon Necaise made the decision that he wasn't going to stand by and let the people in Louisiana suffer. He knew he wanted to mount an effort to provide relief. So he started Operation Relief on Facebook.

"We started on social media Sunday a week ago, and we were thinking we're just going to fill this 24-foot trailer behind me," said Necaise, standing in front of one trailer marked with Brandon's ATV Service.

Necaise said he immediately started getting responses from organizations, fire departments, businesses, and everyone in between. His effort led to filling up more than just a 24-foot trailer.

According to Necaise, that's more than 1,200 square feet of trailer space. Beech helped bring the effort together. He said the response was so big because people remember being in a similar situation more than a decade ago when Hurricane Katrina hit.

"We know what it was to need, and we were blessed when people came from all over to help us," said Beech.

Beech believes it's time to pay it forward.

"We're going to do everything it takes to get it to them," said Beech.

Everything it takes, even if that means bringing extra modes of transportation, just in case. Four-wheelers, side by sides, and even an 18-wheeler donated by Design, Precast, and Pipe. Barry Foster, with Precast, said this isn't the only trip the company plans to take with Necaise.

"One bunch of supplies is not going to give these people what they need long-term. This needs to be an ongoing effort," said Foster.

It's that support that helps Necaise realize that efforts like this will always be a success.

"I'm glad to be a part of this community for that reason," said Necaise.

A volunteer crew from Climb CDC also joined Necaise on the trip. Necaise hopes to stay, feed, and help clean up in Maurepas, LA through the end of the week.

