Bryant supports judge’s decision to block Obama’s transgender di - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bryant supports judge’s decision to block Obama’s transgender directive

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant (Photo source: Facebook) Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant (Photo source: Facebook)
JACKSON, MS (AP/WLOX) -

Sunday, a federal judge in Texas blocked a directive issued by President Barack Obama demanding transgender students in public schools be able to use bathroom and locker room facilities consistent with their chosen gender identity.

Gov. Phil Bryant said Monday on Facebook he supports the judge’s decision and called the president’s directive a “social experiment.”

“I am encouraged by the court's decision and look forward to continuing to fight this absurd overreach by the federal government. Like I have repeatedly said, Mississippi schoolchildren should not be forced to participate in the president's social experiment,” Bryant said in the social media post.

In May, Mississippi joined 11 other states in a lawsuit challenging the directive as unconstitutional.

According to a report from the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor said the Obama administration should have listened to input from schools before announcing the directive in May.

O’Connor also addressed how sex is defined under Title IX, the federal education law. The judge said the law “is not ambiguous” about sex being defined as “the biological and anatomical differences between male and female students as determined at their birth,” according to the AP.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

