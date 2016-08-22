Nine sections of the Mississippi Sound still not safe for swimming

MDEQ lifts two water contact advisories and issues two, seven other advisories in effect. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted two water contact advisories Saturday and issued two others. Seven other advisories remain in effect.

MDEQ say waters off Waveland Beach from Oak Boulevard east to Favre Street and Biloxi West Central Beach from Travia Street east to Iberville Drive are safe for swimming again.

The two new water contact advisories are for Pass Christian West Beach near Lady Mary Avenue from Fort Henry Avenue east to Elliot Street and Long Beach Beach near Trautman Avenue from Oak Gardens east to Girard Avenue.

Seven other areas of the Mississippi Sound remain under Water Contact Advisories issued earlier. They are for Edgewater Beach in Biloxi from DeBuys Road east to Edgewater Avenue, Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue, East Courthouse Road Beach in Gulfport from Courthouse Road east to Tegarden Road, Pass Christian East Beach from Espy Avenue east to Hayden Avenue, Front Beach in Ocean Springs near Martin Avenue from the Yacht Club eastward to Jackson Avenue, Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley, and Lakeshore Beach near Lakeshore Drive in Bay St. Louis from the Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset,

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

