Operation Relief gets ready to roll to Louisiana

It started as an idea on social media to help folks recover in Louisiana. Now, the effort has exceeded the expectations of its organizers. The goal was to fill a trailer at Brandon's ATV service in Pass Christian with supplies. That goal was easily met and far surpassed.

Because of support from businesses, organizations, and people from the community, this effort went from filling 500 square feet of trailer space to more than 1,200 square feet with supplies.

Brandon Necaise, owner of the ATV shop, organized Operation Relief. He had a list of goals that he wanted to accomplish with this effort. So far, he says his goals have been blown out of the water.

“It’s come a long way, and that’s why we called ours Operation Relief. Whenever I pull up with 1,200 square feet of trailers, we’re going to be cooking 400 hamburgers, 200 hotdogs. We’re going to have cold drinks, Gatorades, waters,” said Necaise. “You know we’re going to try to set up whatever they need. When I pull up, I want there to be a big relief on the community’s face.”

The delivery is being made possible by a donated truck from Design Precast and Pipe. The crew is planning on staying in Louisiana through the end of the week to feed people and help in the cleanup process.

