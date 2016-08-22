2017 St. Jude Dream Home to be built just off the beach in Gulfport

Come this spring, there will be another St. Jude Dream Home winner in South Mississippi. This year's 2017 St. Jude Dream Home will be built just off the beach in West Gulfport. Sapphire Homes is building the three bedroom, two and a half bath home in the new Oak Shadows Subdivision.

The Dream Home is about 2,674 square feet, is two stories with porches spanning both floors, and sits on a cul-de-sac. The builders will break ground on the home in September.

Tickets for the home go on sale after the first of the year. Dream Home tickets cost $100 each. All the money raised goes toward helping children battle cancer.

The drawing for the home will take place in the spring on WLOX ABC.

