Taylor's big day not enough for Shuckers in loss to BayBears

Tyrone Taylor recorded a season-high four RBIs for the Biloxi Shuckers in an 11-6 loss to the Mobile BayBears Sunday night.

Mobile (28-26, 59-64) had just one more hit than Biloxi (23-32, 62-61), but the BayBears had three separate innings with three runs scored to take the overall series with the Shuckers this season 11-9.

Taylor was one of four Biloxi hitters with two hits along with Clint Coulter, Nick Ramirez and Johnny Davis.

Shuckers starting pitcher Angel Ventura gave up eight earned runs along with three home runs in 6 1/3 innings. He suffered his fourth loss in five decisions.

Biloxi is now 10.5 games behind the Mississippi Braves with 15 games left in the regular season. The Shuckers will host the Braves for a five-game series beginning Monday at 6:40 p.m.

