Ole Miss alumni react to announcement of no more 'Dixie'

Football fans planning to attend to an Ole Miss Football game in the fall will notice something is missing - the 155-year-old anthem known as 'Dixie'.

The school's athletic director released the following statement Aug. 19:

"The newly expanded and renovated Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will further highlight our best traditions and create new ones that give the Ole Miss Rebels the best home field advantage in college football. Because the Pride of the South is such a large part of our overall experience and tradition, the Athletics Department asked them to create a new and modern pregame show that does not include Dixie and is more inclusive for all fans.”

Since the announcement, there has been plenty of reaction regarding the removal of the song.

"If it was a close, decision type game where we needed a touchdown, we would get chants of 'Play Dixie for us,'" said former band member, Curtis Welsh. "So, it would kind of rally the football team to do things to make the defensive play, or score the touchdown to win the game."

The decision struck a chord with many; who took to social media to express their concerns.

As an @OleMissRebels alum - I stood playing on that field years ago...and in The Grove many times w/ pride. #FromDixieWithLove #AlwaysDixie — Jason Whitehorn (@JasonTNA) August 19, 2016

However, not everyone views the song as a simple rallying cry. For some, the lyrics of Dixie are offensive.

.@OleMissRebels are dropping Dixie for obvious, long overdue reasons (like slavery being bad). Yet many alumni still want to keep this song. — James Church (@jcchurch) August 19, 2016

Welsh, who graduated in 1992, will always remember the song as a game day tradition.

"I understand, you know things have to change from time to time, and I'll miss the traditions, and I guess we'll have to just have our own traditions within our groups. But, the school will do what they have to do to make things happen," added Welsh.

In the fall of 2015, a campaign led by the student government association led to the removal of the state flag on campus.

