HSSM holds rummage sale to help pay for treatments - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HSSM holds rummage sale to help pay for treatments

Rosie is a dog living at the Humane Society of South Mississippi, looking for a forever home. (Photo source: WLOX News) Rosie is a dog living at the Humane Society of South Mississippi, looking for a forever home. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

It's an event that attracted many on a hot summer day. 

"We're at the Humane Society in South Mississippi in Gulfport and we're doing a huge rummage sell," said organizer Wendy Kennedy. 

Hundreds of items were donated specifically to the Humane Society to benefit dogs who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days; also known as 'Lonely Hearts'. 

"Lonely hearts are dogs, usually pitbulls. Big dogs, hard to adopt that have been here for over 30 days, and a couple of them are heartworm positive," said Kennedy. 

Money raised at the rummage sale will benefit dogs like Gage, who was nurtured back to health after being severely burned. Money will also go to dogs like 7-year-old Rosie, who was found abandoned in the Gulfport area.

"I really never thought I could walk into the shelter and look at all the animals, because I'd want them all. But I wanted to do what I could outside to raise money," said Patty Smith.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward helping the Humane Society of South Mississippi pay for Lonely Hearts with heartworms

"By doing a rummage sale like this, we're sponsoring their heart worm treatment, so they get to go to one of our vets who donates their time to us at the shelter and 75 to 85 percent of their heart worm treatment is payed for now," said Kennedy. 

More than $1,300 was raised by the Humane Society.

